Police have issued an update on a murder probe following the death of a woman in Yorkshire over the weekend.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Norfolk Street in Batley shortly after 9.20pm on Saturday (Jul 26) following reports of an armed robbery at a nearby Asda.

A man was arrested and a knife was seized, and he told officers a woman, who he believed to be dead, was inside a property on the street.

Originally, police issued a statement saying it was thought that two other people had been seriously injured and were trying to locate them.

However, the force has now clarified that it is believed no other people were harmed.

A statement, issued on Monday afternoon (Jul 28) said: “Following extensive enquiries in the Dewsbury area, detectives now believe initial information suggesting two other people had been seriously harmed was not accurate.

Norfolk Street, Batley

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of what has happened, but officers would like to reassure the local community that there is not believed to be any wider risk to the public at this time.

“Work is ongoing to formally identify the deceased and a 37-year-old man from Batley remains in custody after he was arrested on suspicion of her murder.”