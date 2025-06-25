Batley: Woman who died after being hit by roadsweeper named by police
A man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the incident on Commercial Street, Batley, West Yorkshire, at around 9.55am on Tuesday.
The pedestrian was named by West Yorkshire Police as Khatija Umarji, from Batley, who died at the scene.
Video appeared to show a roadsweeping vehicle reversing, then members of the public trying to lift the vehicle.
Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team continued to investigate what happened and have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
The man who was arrested has now been released on bail.
On Tuesday, Detective Sergeant Nina Roper, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “A woman has sadly lost her life, and an investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of what has taken place.
“We have spoken to a number of witnesses at the scene but would urge anyone else who has seen any part of this incident, or the events leading up to it, to please make contact.
“Motorists who were in the area are also asked to check whether they have captured any relevant dashcam footage if they have one fitted.”