A 77-year-old woman who died in a collision with a roadsweeper as she crossed a road has been named by police.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the incident on Commercial Street, Batley, West Yorkshire, at around 9.55am on Tuesday.

The pedestrian was named by West Yorkshire Police as Khatija Umarji, from Batley, who died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Video appeared to show a roadsweeping vehicle reversing, then members of the public trying to lift the vehicle.

Batley: Woman who died after being hit by roadsweeper named by police

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team continued to investigate what happened and have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

The man who was arrested has now been released on bail.

On Tuesday, Detective Sergeant Nina Roper, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “A woman has sadly lost her life, and an investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of what has taken place.

“We have spoken to a number of witnesses at the scene but would urge anyone else who has seen any part of this incident, or the events leading up to it, to please make contact.