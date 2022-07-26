Bawtry collision: Police name mother of three, 30, who died when she was hit by a car on a night out

Keita Mullen, from Worksop, was the mother of three children aged 10, five and four months.

She was hit by a car on A638 High Street in Bawtry just after midnight on July 24.

A 33-year-old woman with her was also injured.

Keita Mullen

Mrs Mullen was married to former Worksop Town footballer Tom Mullen and ran her own business supplying balloons to parties and events.

South Yorkshire Police's latest appeal said: "Shortly after midnight, emergency services were called to A638 High Street, in Bawtry, following reports of a collision.

"It is understood that two pedestrians were crossing High Street when a vehicle was in collision with them both. The vehicle failed to stop and left the scene.

"Emergency services attended, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, Keita was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her family is being supported by our specially trained officers and have asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

"The second pedestrian, a 33-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

"A 49-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. She has since been released under investigation.

"Our Roads Policing Team are continuing to appeal for information and any dash cam footage that could help with the investigation. The vehicle involved, which officers believe was a Nissan Juke, was travelling along High Street towards the Great North Road.