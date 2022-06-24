Beckwithshaw incident: Man, 40, arrested for attempted murder of two children under 11 in Yorkshire village

Beckwithshaw

The man is suspected of stabbing an 11-year-old boy and a 10-year-old whose gender was not disclosed at a house on Church Row in Beckwithshaw, near Harrogate, on the morning of June 20.

A 13-year-old was also hurt, but the 11-year-old suffered the most serious knife injuries and was hospitalised.

The man was injured himself and was put under police guard in hospital.

North Yorkshire Police said: "A 40-year-old man has been arrested for the attempted murder of an 11-year-old child and a 10-year-old child, following the incident in Beckwithshaw on the morning of Monday 20 June 2022.

"The man has also been arrested for an assault on an emergency worker.

"A 13-year-old child also sustained minor injuries during the incident.

"The man has been released from hospital and is now in police custody for questioning by officers from the Major Investigation Team."

Detective Inspector Steve Menzies added: “The incident took place around 8:10am both inside and outside a property in Beckwithshaw which is situated on the main road, the B6161 Otley Road, and is very close to the local primary school.

"I reiterate that this incident is not connected to the school, however I am appealing to anyone who may have been dropping off children at the school, or commuters passing by, to check their vehicle dashcam and report any footage that may have captured any part of the incident prior to the attendance of the emergency services”.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information, is asked to contact police. Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to the Major Investigation Team.