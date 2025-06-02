A cyclist is fighting for his life after a crash in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious collision on Beech Grove, Harrogate.

It happened at 7.25am on Saturday May 31, 2025 and involved a man riding a black pedal cycle.

The rider sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital in a serious condition, police confirmed on Monday.

The road was closed for over four hours while officers investigated the scene and to allow the cyclist involved to be recovered.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the rider prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.

“In particular, we believe the driver and passengers of a black Toyota Auris taxi stopped at the scene to assist but left prior to police arriving. We would urge them to contact us as they may have important information relating to the incident.

“Please email [email protected] if you can help.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for TC888 Amanda Stokes.