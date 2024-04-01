Beeston murder: Police name man, 53, charged with murder of woman at house in Leeds
West Yorkshire Police have charged a man with the murder of a woman at a house in Leeds on Easter Saturday.
An updated statement read: “Police investigating the death of a woman at a house on Tempest Road, Beeston on Saturday (30 March) have charged a man with her murder.
"A 48-year-old woman died at the scene. George Chalmers, 53, of Tempest Road has been charged with murder. He was remanded into custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Easter Monday.”
The victim has not been identified.