Beloved cocker spaniel stolen from kennels during early hours burglary on North Yorkshire farm

Archie

Archie, a seven-year-old red cocker spaniel, was taken in a burglary at a farm in the Barden area of Leyburn in the early hours of April 8.

North Yorkshire Police said that entry was forced into the kennels and the suspects left with the much-loved dog at sometime between 1am and 6am.

Archie belongs to Kevin and Emma Birch, who also own an assistance labrador, Chess, who is a support dog for their teenage daughter Molly, who has cerebral palsy.

North Yorkshire Police said: "As well as appealing for possible sightings of Archie, we’re also asking for any information about suspicious vehicles or people in the area in the days leading up to the burglary and on the day itself.

"If you can help us to bring Archie home, please email [email protected] or call 101, select option 2, and ask for James Bowie.