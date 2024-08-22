The best friend of a mum-of-three who died alongside her kids in a suspected arson attack broke down in tears as she lay flowers at the house.

Abigail Brooksbank, 29, said she saw Bryonie Gawith 'every single day' and the inseparable pair had been planning a night out over the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend just hours before the attack.

She visited the burnt-out house in Westbury Road, Bradford, today with Bryonie's niece Leonie to lay flowers and pay their respects to the tragic mum, who died in the fire on Wednesday morning.

Abigail said of Bryonie: "She was beautiful, she was kind, she was the best friend you could ever ask for.

Floral tributes for a mother and her three children who died in a fire at 26 Westbury Road, Bradford, line a wall as police guard the property.

"I spoke to her on Facetime the night before this happened, she was happy and joking around. We were planning our Bank Holiday weekend, we were going to go out.

"That's the type of person she was, she was always fully of life and bubbly and always up for a laugh.

"She thought she was the funniest person in the world, every conversation would involve her joking around.

"I'll always remember her being this joyful person, she helped us through difficult times and was always there for you if you needed her.

"We saw each other every day.

"My daughter was best friends with Denisty too, she'll always remember her and think of her forever."

Bryonie's first niece Leonie Gawith, 16, was also at the scene laying flowers.

She said of her auntie: "She was amazing, she was so lovely and full of life.

"Her laugh was contagious, she was the best auntie you could ever ask for.

"She was so kind, she always knew how to make you a bad situation good, she could always cheer you up."

Earlier today, other close relatives attended the scene and left flowers, cards and teddy bears.

Chalk had also been left at the scene, which youngsters had used to draw love hearts and write their own tributes to the children on the pavement.

A police officer remains at the house, which has its door and downstairs window boarded up.