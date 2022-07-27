Beverley murder: Family name woman found dead before fleeing suspect was killed in car crash

Becci Rees-Hughes

Police discovered Becci's body at the property on Samman Road in the early hours of Monday July 25 after receiving reports of concern for safety.

A man, believed to be her partner, left the address at around 6am, in a Volkswagen Polo, and died half an hour later in a collision with a van on the A1035 between Seaton and Hornsea, following a short police chase.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The van driver was reported to have suffered serious and "potentially life-changing" injuries and was in hospital.

Police have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death.

A post mortem examination will be carried out to establish the cause of death in the coming days.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Alan Curtis said: “Our thoughts are with Becci’s family at this very difficult time.