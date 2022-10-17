Beverley Westwood: Man exposes himself to child near ice cream van on historic Yorkshire common
A man has exposed himself to a child on Beverley’s historic pasture land the Westwood.
Humberside Police said: “Officers are investigating an indecent exposure on Beverley Westwood which was reported to us on Saturday 15 October.
“It is reported that a man indecently exposed himself to a child at around 1pm today, in the woods close to the ice cream van area (Newbeggin Pitts). The child was unharmed but clearly distressed by the incident.
“This is a single report of an incident today, however enquiries have been ongoing following reports earlier in the year of a similar nature.
Most Popular
“We are appealing for anyone who has information or who saw anyone acting suspiciously to contact us. We’d also ask for anyone who has dashcam footage from vehicles parked on the Westwood (on Newbald Road, Walkington Road and Westwood Road) to get in touch.
“If you can help with our enquiries, you can contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 243 of 15 October 2022.”