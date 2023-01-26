Bid to pick up Audi TT with fraudulent documents in Yorkshire as CCTV released

It is reported that on November 8, 2022 at 3.37pm, two women entered the Audi dealership on Bocham Parkway, Batemoor, and presented a V5 document in a bid to pick up an Audi TT.The V5 was found to be fraudulent, and the women were challenged.
They then left the showroom, police said.Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the women in the image as they may be able to assist with enquiries.If you can help, you can pass information to police via online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.
A spokesperson said: “Please quote incident number 647 of 8 November 2022 when you get in touch.
"You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org”