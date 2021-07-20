The crash happened at around 12 noon and involved a black Suzuki Gsx 1300 motorbike, a white Ford Fiesta and a grey Seat Leon.
The motorcycle was travelling from Cawood to Sherburn-in-Elemet and the Ford Fiesta was travelling from Sherburn-in-Elmet in the opposite direction followed by the Seat Leon.
North Yorkshire Police have today confirmed the biker, a 29-year-old man from Hull, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The occupants of the other vehicles sustained minor injuries and are assisting police with their enquiries.
A police spokesman said: "Officers from the force’s Major Collision Investigation team are now keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed something, but who they haven’t yet spoken to.
"They’d also like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has any dash-cam footage which may have captured something prior to the collision.
"If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please email [email protected] from the Major Collision Investigation team or call 101 quoting reference number 12210162540."