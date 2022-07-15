Biker in his 40s is killed in Yorkshire crash as another motorcyclist, 22, arrested for drug driving

North Yorkshire Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses and video footage following a fatal motorcycle collision in the Craven area.

"Shortly before 5pm on Thursday 14 July, we received a report of a collision on the B6478 near Wigglesworth.

"Two motorbikes had been travelling together from Wigglesworth towards Tosside, when one of them collided with a car heading in the opposite direction. Sadly, the motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened between the villages of Wrigglesworth and Tosside yesterday

"The other motorcyclist, a 22-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and drug driving. He remains in custody at this time.

"Officers investigating the collision are urging any witnesses to get in touch. They also particularly want to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage that covers the road in the area, and may have captured the vehicles involved prior to the collision.