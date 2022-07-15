Police trying to trace flasher dressed in latex coat, wig and knee-high red leather boots who exposed himself on Yorkshire bus

A flasher who committed an indecent act while appearing to be dressed in drag is being sought by South Yorkshire Police.

By Grace Newton
Friday, 15th July 2022, 2:31 pm

The man boarded a 120 tram replacement bus service between Hillsborough and Sheffield Interchange at 5.50am on April 30.

The suspect, aged in his 50s, exposed himself to the conductor before getting off the bus in the town centre and walked in the direction of the railway station.

The flasher was caught on the bus' CCTV

The man is described as wearing a latex/leather black coat and trousers, red leather knee-high boots and a dark black wig with a piercing running from their nose to their ear.

Officers are keen to identify the man pictured in the CCTV image.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the live chat, our online portal or by calling 101, quoting reference 188 of 1 May 2022.