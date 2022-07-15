The man boarded a 120 tram replacement bus service between Hillsborough and Sheffield Interchange at 5.50am on April 30.

The suspect, aged in his 50s, exposed himself to the conductor before getting off the bus in the town centre and walked in the direction of the railway station.

The flasher was caught on the bus' CCTV

The man is described as wearing a latex/leather black coat and trousers, red leather knee-high boots and a dark black wig with a piercing running from their nose to their ear.

Officers are keen to identify the man pictured in the CCTV image.