The A167 at Brompton, near Northallerton

The man, aged in his 50s, has not yet been identified.

He was riding his Kawasaki bike north along the A167 when he collided with a MAN horsebox lorry and a Jaguar car which were travelling south near the village of Brompton, on the outskirts of Northallerton.

The incident happened not far from the Brompton Lane junction at around 12.30pm.

The rider suffered very serious injuries and died at the scene.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone with dashcam footage of the incident, or any of the vehicles in the moments leading up to it.

Please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Adam Elliott. You can also email [email protected]