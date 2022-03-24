However, the force has refused to say how much.

In response to a Freedom of Information request, the force said it has taken quantities of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Kusama from suspected criminals since 2020.

West Yorkshire Police said it is “widely recognised” that criminals use the digital currencies “to take advantage from the perceived anonymity”.

West Yorkshire Police has seized cryptocurrency including Bitcoin

But the force also said it cannot reveal how much has been seized, because criminals could use it to their advantage.

The force also revealed that private companies are used to provide “suitable, secure storage” for the seized cryptocurrency, but it cannot name them publicly, as they could be targeted by

cyber attacks.

“The size of the assets that have been seized is significant and West Yorkshire Police takes the security of these assets extremely seriously,” it added.