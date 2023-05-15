All Sections
BMW drivers forced beachgoers 'to flee for safety' after motoring on sands in Filey

Two BMW drivers forced beachgoers to flee for safety at the weekend, police have said.

By George Buksmann
Published 15th May 2023, 09:01 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 12:39 BST

North Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a black BMW and a blue BMW driving on the beach in Filey on Saturday evening (May 13), causing members of the public to leave for their safety.

The motorists, who were both visitors to Filey, were issued with a Section 59 warning by officers, which means that if either the driver or car is linked to a further anti-social driving issue in the next 12 months it will be seized by police.

Both drivers were also reported for careless driving and given three penalty points on their licences and a £100 fine.

The two drivers have been fined. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)The two drivers have been fined. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)
