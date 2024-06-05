Boar Lane sex assault: Woman in her 30s sexually assaulted in alleyway in Leeds city centre
West Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following the incident in Boar Lane in Leeds.
The woman was approached by the male suspect at around 4am on May 31 and led her to an alleyway between Burger King and Trinity Leeds, where he sexually assaulted her.
She then went to the train station nearby, where he attempted to sexually assault her again, but she managed to flee to safety.
Police have now released an image of the suspect.
West Yorkshire Police said: “He is described as an Asian male, 6ft, dark coloured hair, dark stubble beard with grey patches and stocky build. He was wearing a dark navy coloured puffa coat and dark coloured trousers.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 13240291996. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.