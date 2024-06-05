A woman in her 30s was sexually assaulted in an alleyway in the early hours of the morning in a Yorkshire city centre, police have said.

West Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following the incident in Boar Lane in Leeds.

The woman was approached by the male suspect at around 4am on May 31 and led her to an alleyway between Burger King and Trinity Leeds, where he sexually assaulted her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She then went to the train station nearby, where he attempted to sexually assault her again, but she managed to flee to safety.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a sexual assault in Leeds city centre

Police have now released an image of the suspect.

West Yorkshire Police said: “He is described as an Asian male, 6ft, dark coloured hair, dark stubble beard with grey patches and stocky build. He was wearing a dark navy coloured puffa coat and dark coloured trousers.”