A ‘super cop’ from Yorkshire who was renowned for his perfect record in catching some of the most notorious criminals in the country has died, his son has confirmed.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Detective Chief Supt Bob Taylor had a distinguished career with West Yorkshire Police where he worked on some of the biggest crimes Yorkshire has seen, including serial killer Peter Sutcliffe.

Finlay Taylor said his father, who rose through the ranks at the force to become Detective Chief Superintendent, died at the Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract on December 28 after battling cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a 31-year police career, he headed nearly 50 investigations and every killer, rapist and kidnapper he hunted ended up behind bars. Cases he worked on included murderer Michael Sams, serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, and serial rapist Clive Barwell.

He went on to become head of operations in the elite National Crime Squad – England’s answer to the FBI – and was often seen on BBC’s Crimewatch.

He also wrote a book - called Crimebuster: Inside the minds of Britain’s most evil criminals - about how he used his ability to get inside the minds of the criminals he tracked to help bring them to justice.

Bob Taylor. (Credit: Candour Productions) | Candour Productions

In an emotive statement posted on Facebook, Finlay said: “With great sadness, I write to inform you that my dad, Bob Taylor, known to many across West Yorkshire, sadly passed away at 3pm at the Prince of Wales Hospice, Pontefract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dad dedicated over 30 years to West Yorkshire Police, rising through the ranks to become Detective Chief Superintendent. During his distinguished career, he worked tirelessly to bring justice to victims of serious crimes, alongside a team of Detectives and Police Constables.

“He was proud to have been part of a team. With Dad holding a remarkable 100% detection and conviction rate for some of the most serious crimes committed. Dad was described by a top psychologist as a 'bear of a man' for his strength and dedication to his work in policing.

“I am immensely proud of my dad for all he accomplished in his life and career. His book Crime Buster and many TV documentaries he featured in will be one of many lasting memories.

“He fought bravely against his cancer diagnosis and battled until the very end. I will miss him dearly, as I know many others will. Dad, I love you so very much and will miss you immensely.