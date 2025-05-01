West Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after the bodies of a man and a woman were found in a Leeds flat.

At 8:35pm on Tuesday (Apr 29), police received a call about concerns for a woman living in a flat on Dawlish Road, Leeds.

Police said the woman was living in a flat in multiple occupancy accommodation at the location.

Officers attended and, upon gaining entry, found the body of a woman and also the body of a man inside.

Police said both had “sustained injuries”.

Police attended the flat on Dawlish Road in East End Park last night (Tuesday) after receiving a missing person's report for a woman. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

The woman has yet to be formally identified but is understood to be the 28-year-old woman who had been reported missing shortly beforehand that evening.

The man, who is also yet to be formally identified, is thought to be a 32-year-old man from Bradford.

Extensive enquiries are continuing into the incident by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET).

DCI Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who is leading the investigation, said: “A complex investigation remains on ongoing into what has clearly been a very serious incident at this address.

Police have been carrying out enquiries at Dawlish Road after a man and woman's body were found. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

“The circumstances of both deaths remain under investigation but at this time we do not think there was any third-party involvement in what has taken place.

“Although formal identification is yet to take place, we do believe we have identified both parties and have informed relatives.”

She added: “We are appealing for information and would like to speak with anyone who saw suspicious activity outside or near the address from Sunday onwards.

“We would also like to speak with anyone who has footage showing unusual activity at the location.

“Anyone who has footage or information which could assist enquiries is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police log 1884 of 29 April