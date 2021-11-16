Body found after man entered the River Ouse in York in the early hours of the morning

Lendal Bridge in the city centre was cordoned off after the man was seen in the water at around 2.30am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police attended along with the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the York Rescue Boat, with several attempts made by both the public and emergency services to rescue the man.

Lendal Bridge in York city centre

These rescue attempts were unsuccessful and the Underwater Search Unit later recovered a body from the water.

The man's identity has not been released and no further details about how he ended up in the river have been given.