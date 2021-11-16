Body found after man entered the River Ouse in York in the early hours of the morning

North Yorkshire Police have recovered the body of a man who entered the River Ouse in York in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

By Grace Newton
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 1:03 pm
Updated Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 1:04 pm

Lendal Bridge in the city centre was cordoned off after the man was seen in the water at around 2.30am.



Police attended along with the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the York Rescue Boat, with several attempts made by both the public and emergency services to rescue the man.

Lendal Bridge in York city centre

These rescue attempts were unsuccessful and the Underwater Search Unit later recovered a body from the water.

The man's identity has not been released and no further details about how he ended up in the river have been given.

If you have any information about this incident and have not already spoken to the police, please call 101 quoting ref: 12210242537