Body found after police receive calls of concern in South Yorkshire

A body has been found in South Yorkshire after police received calls of concern for the man's welfare.

Officers discovered the body of a 51-year-old man inside a house in Craganour Place in Doncaster on Sunday, December 15.

The man has not yet been formally identified and his death is being treated as suspicious.

A post-mortem is yet to take place.

There was a police presence in the Denaby Main area while officers made their investigations.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 422 of 14 December 2019.