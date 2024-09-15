Body found in Barnsley believed to be missing Yorkshire woman Claire Driver
Claire Driver, 44, was last spotted by a passer-by on the afternoon of June 24 in Silkstone, Barnsley.
As part of the search in woods around Silkstone, police deployed specialist officers and search dogs and circulated missing person posters.
On Sunday (Sept 15), South Yorkshire Police confirmed a body was found and they believed it to be that of Claire.
In a statement South Yorkshire Police said: “A body has been found this morning (15 September) in the Silkstone area of Barnsley.
“While formal identification is yet to take place, we do believe it to be missing woman Claire Driver.
“Her family has been informed. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals.”