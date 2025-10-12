Police have located a body while searching for a missing man from Scarborough.

On Thursday (Oct 2), Jason Williams, 37, from Scarborough, was reported missing.

However, on Friday (Oct 10), a body was located during the search for the man.

Although formal identification has not yet been completed, his family has been informed.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Our thoughts remain with them [the man’s family] during this difficult time.