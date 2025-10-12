Body found in search for missing 37-year-old man from Scarborough
Police have located a body while searching for a missing man from Scarborough.
On Thursday (Oct 2), Jason Williams, 37, from Scarborough, was reported missing.
However, on Friday (Oct 10), a body was located during the search for the man.
Although formal identification has not yet been completed, his family has been informed.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Our thoughts remain with them [the man’s family] during this difficult time.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and contacted us with information. Your help is always appreciated.”