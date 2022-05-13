Police have been working with the local council and specialists since May when the disturbance at Carlton Cemetery was reported.

The grave was the final resting place of two members of the same family. The woman's body was carefully and sensitively exhumed as part of enquiries to examine the circumstances surrounding the disturbance and police say the "work has now concluded" - but have not speculated as to why the grave was disturbed.

South Yorkshire Police says the investigation is ongoing and is still appealing for witnesses to unexplained or unusual activity at the cemetery in the time leading up to May 2 to come forward.

Police on guard at Carlton Cemetery earlier this month after it had been confirmed that a grave had been disturbed. A forensic tent was set up while police investigated. Picture: Matthew Lofthouse/SWNS

The woman's reburial took place during a private service at the cemetery earlier today (Friday). Flowers were laid on her grave and also on the neighbouring graves which have been affected by the work, as a token of thanks and respect.

"The support we have received and the respect for us and our loved ones that have been disturbed has been beyond anything anyone could imagine. There are not many angels in this world but each and every person that has been involved are just that - angels.

"They have gone above and beyond their duty. As a family we have so much respect for them and they should be recognised for their work. The family now request privacy to grieve for our loved ones."

New flowers which had been placed on the grave after a woman was laid to rest again in a ceremony today (Friday). The grave was disturbed at a cemetery in Barnsley earlier this month.

DCI Andrea Bowell, Senior Investigating Officer for South Yorkshire Police added: "The family connected to this grave has been kept regularly updated on the work we have been carrying out. It has been an extremely sad and distressing time for them and I would like to thank them for their support and understanding while we carried out our enquiries. They have my sincere condolences.