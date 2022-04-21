Bogus Yorkshire salesman who barged into elderly victim's home when she refused to buy cleaning products jailed

A bogus salesman who barged into his victim’s home and snatched her handbag when she did not want to buy anything from him has been jailed.

By Grace Hammond
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 8:46 am
Updated Thursday, 21st April 2022, 8:48 am

Jake Lee, 30, of Wagon Road, Greasbrough, turned up on his elderly victim’s doorstep in the Netheredge of Sheffield trying to sell cleaning products.

When she did not want to buy anything, he forced his way into the property and snatched the victim’s bag, damaging the door and cutting the victim’s hand in the process.

He then went on to use the victim’s bank card to pay for items in a local store.

Jake Lee, 30, has been jailed

At Sheffield Crown Court he was jailed on April 14 for 32 months after pleading guilty to burglary, fraud and criminal damage.

DC Sue Fox, from the Sheffield robbery team, said: “Lee is a cruel and callous individual who targeted an elderly victim by posing as a doorstep salesman.

“I am satisfied with the sentence and pleased he is now behind bars where he belongs.”