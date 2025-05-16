Bolton Abbey: Police hunt for suspect after indecent exposure near The Strid on the Bank Holiday
At around 4pm on Bank Holiday Monday (May 5), an incident of indecent exposure occurred near The Strid, at Bolton Abbey.
Police have said the suspect is a white man, around six feet tall, balding hair, slightly overweight and in his late twenties to mid-thirties.
He was described as wearing a grey hooded top with a white stripe down it, and dark jeans.
Police believe this was an isolated incident.
North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesperson for the police said: “We are seeking to identify the man responsible. Please email DC Amy Sharrad on [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for DC 618 Amy Sharrad, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
“Please quote reference 12250080033 when passing on information.”