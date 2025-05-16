Police have launched an appeal after an incident of indecent exposure at Bolton Abbey.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 4pm on Bank Holiday Monday (May 5), an incident of indecent exposure occurred near The Strid, at Bolton Abbey.

Police have said the suspect is a white man, around six feet tall, balding hair, slightly overweight and in his late twenties to mid-thirties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was described as wearing a grey hooded top with a white stripe down it, and dark jeans.

Police are searching for the suspect following the incident.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We are seeking to identify the man responsible. Please email DC Amy Sharrad on [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for DC 618 Amy Sharrad, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.