Bomb squad attends Leeds street as residents evacuated after arrest

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 11th Aug 2025, 09:09 BST
Residents have now been allowed back in their homes after a number of properties were temporarily evacuated on Sunday, police said.

The EOD attended at addresses on Helston Green and Helston Road in Leeds after items were found following the arrest of a man for other offences.

While enquiries were conducted at the addresses a small number of neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution, West Yorkshire Police said.

Enquiries continue into this matter, but officers are satisfied that there is no risk to the wider public.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The police are aware of public speculation that this investigation is connected to an earlier investigation into items found at an address in the Bramley area of Leeds last month.

“These incidents have not been linked and are being run as separate investigations.

“The man who was initially arrested in relation to this latest incident has been charged with a number of offences.

“Darren McGuinness aged 51 of Helston Green has been charged with a breach of a restraining order, coercive and controlling behaviour and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon.

“He appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court on August 8 where he was remanded in custody to appear before Leeds Crown Court on September 5.”

