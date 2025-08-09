Bomb threats allegedly made by Hull resident as house searched and arrest made
Officers attended Weymouth Close in Hull on Friday August 8 following reports of the threats, Humberside Police said.
A man was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and malicious communications, police confirmed.
Detective Inspector Paul Farmer said: “Our investigation is ongoing, and as part of enquiries so far, a man has been arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and malicious communications, and he remains in police custody at this time.
“I understand reports of this nature may naturally cause alarm amongst the community, but I would like to reassure members of the community that we take all threats like this extremely seriously and are investigating the incident fully.
“As a precaution, Police Search Advisors are undertaking a full search of the address, and a scene guard remains in place to allow officers to work safely.
“Local residents can expect to see an increase in police presence around the area while officers conduct multiple lines of enquiry to establish the full circumstances around the report.”