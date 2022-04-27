Boris Johnson avoids apology to victim of Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan

Khan, 48, was found guilty of sexually assaulting the 15-year-old at Southwark Crown Court earlier this month.

Jurors heard he forced the teenager to drink gin and tonic before dragging him upstairs and carrying out the attack at a house in Staffordshire in January 2008.

It has since emerged that Khan had participated in a panel advising on child sexual exploitation issues in 2020 while the then-Conservative MP for Wakefield was under caution over the allegations against him.

Boris Johnson was asked about the issue during Prime Minister's Questions.

The Home Office said yesterday that neither Home Secretary Priti Patel or the Home Office were aware of the claims against Khan before they became public in 2021.

During the trial, the victim said he was not “taken very seriously” when he made the allegation to the Conservative party press office in December 2019, shortly before Khan was elected as Wakefield MP. The Conservatives said they have found no record of the complaint.

The issue was raised with Mr Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions today by Labour MP Jeff Smith.

Mr Smith said: "Last night we learned the Home Secretary put the member for Wakefield on an expert panel offering advice on sexual exploitation.

"At the time he was under a police investigation following allegations he assaulted a minor for which he has since been found guilty.

"He sat on this panel long after the Conservative party had received a complaint from his victim. Isn't the Prime Minister ashamed that his party didn't take the victim seriously and put someone who abused a minor in such an important position? Does he wish to take the opportunity to apologise to them?"

Mr Johnson replied: "I believe the Home Office has already made a statement. If there is any further comment to make, they will be making a statement."