Boy, 12, injured after being hit by car while cycling home from school
The incident happened at around 3.30pm on York Road in Haxby on February 6, North Yorkshire Police said.
The vehicle which hit the boy did not stop at the scene, but a wing mirror was left behind. The force said it is silver, and possibly comes from a Mercedes.
A statement from the force said: “The boy was thankfully not seriously injured and after a visit to hospital was discharged home.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact TC 1513 Matthw Harvey at North Yorkshire Police on 101, or email [email protected] quoting reference number 12250024155.