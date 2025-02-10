Boy, 12, injured after being hit by car while cycling home from school

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 10th Feb 2025, 13:07 BST
A 12-year-old boy was injured when he was knocked off his bike while cycling home from school, police have said.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on York Road in Haxby on February 6, North Yorkshire Police said.

Most Popular

The vehicle which hit the boy did not stop at the scene, but a wing mirror was left behind. The force said it is silver, and possibly comes from a Mercedes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement from the force said: “The boy was thankfully not seriously injured and after a visit to hospital was discharged home.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact TC 1513 Matthw Harvey at North Yorkshire Police on 101, or email [email protected] quoting reference number 12250024155.

Related topics:North Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice