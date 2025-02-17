Boy, 13, dies after car crash as five other teenagers are arrested

A 13-year-old boy has died almost two weeks after being involved in a serious crash in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police said the 13-year-old boy was injured when a black Vauxhall Corsa left the carriageway on A672 Oldham Road in Rishworth shorly before 1am on February 4.

The car is believed to have been travelling from junction 22 of the M62 towards Rishworth wen the crash happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five other teenagers who were in the car at the time have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been released on bail.

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy from the West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team said: “This is a tragic incident which has resulted in a 13-year-old boy losing his life.

“Our thoughts go out to his family and specialist officers are working to support them at this time.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and would ask anyone with any information who hasn’t already been in contact with us to please get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We particularly want to hear from anyone who may have seen the car involved in the time leading up to the collision or may have dashcam or other video footage that will help with our enquiries.”