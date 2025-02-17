Boy, 13, dies after car crash as five other teenagers are arrested
West Yorkshire Police said the 13-year-old boy was injured when a black Vauxhall Corsa left the carriageway on A672 Oldham Road in Rishworth shorly before 1am on February 4.
The car is believed to have been travelling from junction 22 of the M62 towards Rishworth wen the crash happened.
Five other teenagers who were in the car at the time have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been released on bail.
Detective Inspector Paul Conroy from the West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team said: “This is a tragic incident which has resulted in a 13-year-old boy losing his life.
“Our thoughts go out to his family and specialist officers are working to support them at this time.
“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and would ask anyone with any information who hasn’t already been in contact with us to please get in touch.
“We particularly want to hear from anyone who may have seen the car involved in the time leading up to the collision or may have dashcam or other video footage that will help with our enquiries.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 59 of February 4. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.