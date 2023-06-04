Boy, 15, and girl, 16, arrested after two children threatened and robbed in Yorkshire

A boy and girl have been arrested after two other children were threatened and robbed in Yorkshire.

It happened at about 7.30pm on Nidderdale Road in the Wingfield area of Rotherham on Saturday, June 3.

The victims, two boys aged 11 and 12-years-old, were approached by two people.

They were reportedly threatened before having their belongings taken.

Officers arrested a boy and a girl, aged 15 and 16, on suspicion of robbery.

Both remain in custody.

DS Yvonne Fairbrother said: “We know this incident has caused a great deal of concern among the local community, and we hope our swift action last night goes some way to reassure residents.

“There has however been some misinformation circulating on social media, and we do ask people refrain from speculation while our investigation continues. If you have any information which could assist enquiries, please do share it with us.”

