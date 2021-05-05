Boy, 16, and man, 22, killed in stolen car which crashed on A64 near Tadcaster

A 16-year-old boy and 22-year-old man from West Yorkshire have been killed in a crash involving a stolen car on the A64 near Tadcaster, police have confirmed.

By Lucy Leeson
Wednesday, 5th May 2021, 2:45 pm
Officers were called to reports of a serious crash on the A64 at around 11.50pm on Monday, May 3.

The car had veered off the carriageway, trapping the driver and two passengers.

The driver - a 22-year-old man - and rear seat passenger - the 16-year-old boy - were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The front seat passenger -a woman in her 20s from West Yorkshire - was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle - a Vauxhall Insignia - was later reported stolen.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

Anyone with information is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12210110898.