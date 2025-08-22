Boy, 7, injured after crash involving motorbike in Yorkshire

A seven-year-old boy is being treated in hospital after being injured following a collision involving a motorcycle.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police said the crash happened at around 3pm on Thursday (Aug 21) on Westminster Road in Middlesbrough.

The boy was taken to Royal Victoria Infirmary following the inicdent, where he is currently in a stable condition and receiving treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “The rider left the scene of the collision and multiple enquiries are ongoing including CCTV and other enquiries.

“Two men aged 19 and 21 have been arrested in connection with the incident and will be questioned by police.

“Officers remain in the area and would encourage anyone who may have concerns or information to approach them, or call Cleveland Police on 101.”