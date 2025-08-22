Boy, 7, injured after crash involving motorbike in Yorkshire

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 10:37 BST
A seven-year-old boy is being treated in hospital after being injured following a collision involving a motorcycle.

Cleveland Police said the crash happened at around 3pm on Thursday (Aug 21) on Westminster Road in Middlesbrough.

Most Popular

The boy was taken to Royal Victoria Infirmary following the inicdent, where he is currently in a stable condition and receiving treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “The rider left the scene of the collision and multiple enquiries are ongoing including CCTV and other enquiries.

“Two men aged 19 and 21 have been arrested in connection with the incident and will be questioned by police.

“Officers remain in the area and would encourage anyone who may have concerns or information to approach them, or call Cleveland Police on 101.”

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:YorkshireCleveland PoliceCCTV
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice