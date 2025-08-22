Boy, 7, injured after crash involving motorbike in Yorkshire
Cleveland Police said the crash happened at around 3pm on Thursday (Aug 21) on Westminster Road in Middlesbrough.
The boy was taken to Royal Victoria Infirmary following the inicdent, where he is currently in a stable condition and receiving treatment.
A statement from Cleveland Police said: “The rider left the scene of the collision and multiple enquiries are ongoing including CCTV and other enquiries.
“Two men aged 19 and 21 have been arrested in connection with the incident and will be questioned by police.
“Officers remain in the area and would encourage anyone who may have concerns or information to approach them, or call Cleveland Police on 101.”
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.