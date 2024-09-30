Boy, 8, who died after being shot in the head on farm near Yorkshire Dales has been named
An 8-year-old suffered serious head and face injuries in the tragic incident on a farm near Warcop, Cumbria, at around 2.50pm on Saturday (Sept 29).
He passed away overnight after being taken to hospital in an air ambulance.
Cumbria Constabulary said the firearm was secured by officers at the scene and a man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter following his death.
Locals described seeing officers and paramedics 'purposefully marching' across the small field, just off the A66, not long after the shooting.
The little boy has now been identified as West Cumbrian boy Jay Cartmell of Frizington, in Cumbria.
In a statement Cumbria Police said: “As officers continue with their enquiries into this incident, they are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the moments leading up to it to come forward.
“Anyone with information which may assist can report to police online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit quoting incident number 135 of 28 September 2024. You can also phone on 101.
“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”