Boy aged 14 and two other teens arrested after crash leaves two hospitalised

Three boys aged 14, 15 and 15 have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving after a crash left two people in hospital.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses or video footage following a collision in Kirklees on Monday October 13 in which two people suffered serious injuries.

The crash happened shortly after 8:05pm on Wakefield Rd in Clayton West at the junction of Litherop Lane, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A white Suzuki S-Cross was travelling on Wakefield Road towards Clayton West when it collided with a black Audi A3 at the junction.

Photo Neil Cross Police stock image

A boy, aged 14, who was travelling in the Audi and a woman, aged in her 60s, who was travelling in the Suzuki, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The injuries are not believed to be life threatening, police said.

Three boys aged 14, 15 and 15 have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Audi is believed to have been in nearby parts of South Yorkshire prior to the collision including Renald Lane near Hoylandswaine, Barnsley.