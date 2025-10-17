Boy aged 14 and two other teens arrested after crash leaves two hospitalised
Police are appealing for witnesses or video footage following a collision in Kirklees on Monday October 13 in which two people suffered serious injuries.
The crash happened shortly after 8:05pm on Wakefield Rd in Clayton West at the junction of Litherop Lane, police said.
A white Suzuki S-Cross was travelling on Wakefield Road towards Clayton West when it collided with a black Audi A3 at the junction.
A boy, aged 14, who was travelling in the Audi and a woman, aged in her 60s, who was travelling in the Suzuki, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The injuries are not believed to be life threatening, police said.
Three boys aged 14, 15 and 15 have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving.
The Audi is believed to have been in nearby parts of South Yorkshire prior to the collision including Renald Lane near Hoylandswaine, Barnsley.
Witnesses or anyone with video or dashcam footage of the vehicles including prior to the collision are asked to contact the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13250589577.