Boy, six, seriously injured after quad bike crash on Yorkshire nature reserve

West Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving two off-road motorcycles at a Wakefield nature reserve resulted in a six-year-old boy suffering life-threatening injuries.

“The collision happened at Wintersett Nature Reserve, Santingley Lane, Crofton at around 1pm on Sunday afternoon.

“A quad bike travelling along a concrete footpath through the nature reserve, from the direction of Santingley Lane, was in collision with an off-road motorbike which was travelling in the opposite direction.

“The six-year-old boy, who was a passenger on the quad bike, suffered serious head injuries.