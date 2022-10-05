Boy, six, seriously injured after quad bike crash on Yorkshire nature reserve
A six-year-old boy has been left with serious head injuries after a crash between a quad and an off-road motorbike on a nature reserve.
West Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving two off-road motorcycles at a Wakefield nature reserve resulted in a six-year-old boy suffering life-threatening injuries.
“The collision happened at Wintersett Nature Reserve, Santingley Lane, Crofton at around 1pm on Sunday afternoon.
“A quad bike travelling along a concrete footpath through the nature reserve, from the direction of Santingley Lane, was in collision with an off-road motorbike which was travelling in the opposite direction.
“The six-year-old boy, who was a passenger on the quad bike, suffered serious head injuries.
“Officers from West Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, or anyone who may have video footage of the incident to contact the Roads Policing Unit by calling 101, or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 810 of 2/10.”