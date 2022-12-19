Human remains found near a railway line and park in Hull were skeletal and over seven years old, police have now confirmed.

The remains were found near Brackley Park in Hull on December 7 and British Transport Police have been investigating the scene ever since.

The land, which is not accessible to the public, is beside the main rail route to the Port of Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Superintendent Stephen May, said: “Specialist teams have been searching a single isolated area of the railway embankment near Brackley Park after human skeletal remains were found on Wednesday 7 December.

Brackley Park entrance

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a small area of land that the public do not have access to. Not the park, as has been reported.

“We believe they are the remains of one person and detectives await the outcome of a postmortem examination to identify them and establish the circumstances behind their death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At this stage we are unable to confirm how long the bones have been there, however it is estimated to be in excess of seven years.

“A cordon will remain in place while we continue searching the area, and we would like to thank residents for their patience while we carry out our final assessments of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I understand that there has been some local concern around this incident and I would like to reassure the community that we don’t believe there is any wider risk to the public.”