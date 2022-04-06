Brad Takairangi: Hull Kingston Rovers player to return to squad after dangerous driving conviction

The 32-year-old Australian, of Anlaby, was today convicted of dangerous driving and drink driving at Hull Crown Court and given a 12-month suspended prison sentence, 300 hours of unpaid work and a two-year driving ban.

The court heard that in the early hours of January 2, Takairangi drove the wrong way down the A63 in Hull and collided head-on with a police officer responding to 999 calls about his driving. The constable suffered knee and neck injuries. The Super League player was twice the drink driving limit when tested.

The judge suggested that Takairangi's community service should be spent coaching junior players at nine amateur rugby league clubs in Hull and the East Riding.

Brad Takairangi

The New Zealand international signed a two-year contract with Hull KR in 2020 and will now return to the pitch, the club has confirmed.

An official statement read: "Hull KR can confirm Hull Crown Court ​has today sentenced Brad Takairangi to a 12-month prison sentence suspended for 2 years and 300 hours community service for serious driving offences.

"The club have also undertaken and concluded an internal disciplinary procedure and Brad is now available for selection if, and when required.

"The club are satisfied that Brad understands the gravity of this one off incident and its potential consequences on an otherwise exemplary record, that he is genuinely remorseful and is keen to make reparation through his work in the community.

"The club do not condone anti-social behaviour of any kind, and the steps taken by the court and club today reflect that.