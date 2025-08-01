Bradford child sex abuse: Ten men arrested over 1990s allegations
The suspects, aged between 49 and 71, have been interviewed and bailed pending further inquiries, West Yorkshire Police said.
The allegations date back to the period 1994 to 1997 and relate to six victims aged 13 to 15 at the time, in the Bradford district.
Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Greenbank said: “Safeguarding and protecting children remains the top priority for West Yorkshire Police.
“This investigation demonstrates the force’s ongoing commitment to the investigation of both current and non-recent sexual offences against children.
“Child sexual abuse and exploitation is an abhorrent and heinous crime and one which affects some of the most vulnerable people in our society.
“Tackling child abuse is not something that any one agency can do in isolation; we work closely with our partners and charities to support victims, bring perpetrators to justice and to make our communities safer.”
She urged anyone who had been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recently or not, to contact police.
DCI Greenbank said: “Please be assured that you will be listened to, taken seriously and supported by professionals with experience of dealing with these kinds of offences.”