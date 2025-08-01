Bradford child sex abuse: Ten men arrested over 1990s allegations

Police investigating historic sexual abuse of children in Bradford have arrested 10 men.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspects, aged between 49 and 71, have been interviewed and bailed pending further inquiries, West Yorkshire Police said.

The allegations date back to the period 1994 to 1997 and relate to six victims aged 13 to 15 at the time, in the Bradford district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Greenbank said: “Safeguarding and protecting children remains the top priority for West Yorkshire Police.

“This investigation demonstrates the force’s ongoing commitment to the investigation of both current and non-recent sexual offences against children.

“Child sexual abuse and exploitation is an abhorrent and heinous crime and one which affects some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

“Tackling child abuse is not something that any one agency can do in isolation; we work closely with our partners and charities to support victims, bring perpetrators to justice and to make our communities safer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She urged anyone who had been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recently or not, to contact police.