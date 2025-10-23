Bradford City supporter given football banning order after charging towards opposition fans

A man been given a three-year football banning order over his actions during a disturbance involving Bradford City and Huddersfield Town fans.

Officers had been dealing with a disturbance involving rival fans outside the Bradford Arms pub, in Manningham Lane, ahead of of the two sides’ match on September 13.

Bradford City supporter Jack Wood, 18, had been warned about his behaviour after he was seen swearing and being abusive.

He then jumped a cordon and charged towards the opposition fans swearing and being abusive, causing harassment, alarm and distress, while members of the public, including children and vulnerable people, were present.

He was arrested and subsequently charged with the public order offence, police said.

Wood, of Jer Lane, Bradford, pleaded guilty to an offence under Section 5 of the Public Order Act when he appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court and was ordered to pay a total of £365 fine and costs.

Chief Inspector Mark Gamlyn, who led the policing operation at the match, said: “Loutish criminal behaviour such as this is completely unacceptable and causes unnecessary distress and upset to those who have to witness it.

“We know the vast majority of fans, particularly families and children, don’t want to experience this when they set out to see their teams play.