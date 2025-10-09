Bradford College: Two injured by man with blade outside college as police make arrest

A man has been arrested following an incident near Bradford College this morning, police said.

Reports were received from 9.21am of a man armed with what appeared to be a knife on Great Horton Road.

He was detained by college security staff and arrested by attending officers, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting two members of the public and assaulting two emergency workers.

He was also arrested for a racially-aggravated public order offence and causing damage to a police vehicle.

The two injured members of the public have been taken to hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A small gardening tool was seized by police at the scene.

Detective Inspector Ailis Coates said: “We know that this incident will understandably cause some concern in the community. I would like to reassure people that the suspect was quickly detained by security staff and arrested by the police.

“We understand that this incident has been witnessed by a large number of people and that some people may have filmed bits of it. We would ask them to please share this footage with the police as it could greatly assist us in our ongoing investigation.

“We currently have a police scene in place on Great Horton Road and people can expect to see our neighbourhood policing colleagues in the area providing reassurance to college staff and students and the wider community.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident who has not already spoken to the police is asked to contact Bradford District CID via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250579597.