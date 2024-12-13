Bradford continues as hot spot for anti-social behaviour during bonfire season

Bradford continues to be a hot spot for anti-social behaviour in the bonfire season, and there have been calls for hold those responsible to account.

West Yorkshire Fire Service gave its annual report to Councillors on how it coped with the Bonfire period at a meeting on Friday.

The report to West Yorkshire Fire Authority said the number of incidents reported to the service was up this year, and there area still attacks on firefighters linked to Bonfire Night.

The majority of those attacks take place in Bradford, with one councillor saying young people travel to some areas of the city to cause trouble.

Members were told that this year’s Bonfire period, which include the days before and after the November 5th celebration, was the busiest in the past six years, with 1,407 incidents compared to 1,098 last year.

Of these incidents, 417 happened in Bradford – up from 301 the year before.

There were 16 attacks on firefighters over the Bonfire period, most of which involved fireworks or stones being thrown at vehicles or firefighters.

Ten of those 16 incidents happened in Bradford.

Despite these figures, Bradford Councillors on the Authority said the severity of incidents on Bonfire Night in the city had reduced over the years.

Councillor Fozia Shaheen (Lab, Toller) thanked all those involved in dealing with issues on Bonfire Night, but added: “I feel like we do everything we possibly can in Bradford to engage with people, so it is really sad to still see these attacks.

“I am a proud Bradfordian, but when I look at these figures it does make me wonder ‘why Bradford?’

“We need to make sure we hold the people who are doing this responsible. We’ve invested in cameras, it’s important we pick these people up, and we need to do it as soon as possible.”

Councillor Taj Salam (Bradford Independents, Little Horton) said despite the concerns, the figures for Bradford were much better than they were several year ago.

He said “community calmers” – people from local communities who aim to prevent local young people from causing trouble – had made a big difference.

He said: “Some kids are not from the local area. They come from other areas. When local kids see the community calmers they disperse because they know they will be identified.

“Kids from outside the area don’t have to worry about that.”