Bradford explosion: Police make two arrests after five people injured following explosion at empty house
West Yorkshire Police said it was called to Southfield Lane in Bradford on Saturday (Sep 13) just after 10pm following reports of an explosion.
Police, fire and ambulance services attended at the unoccupied property which had been significantly damaged, while two nearby homes were also damaged.
A man, woman and a boy from a nearby house were taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.
The cordon was put in place and the area was made safe with the assistance of utility companies, the force said.
Two men have now been arrested on suspicion of metal theft just before the explosion took place.
A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “A 28-year-old man is under arrest on suspicion of metal theft and being treated for non- life threatening injuries following the incident on Southfield Lane on Saturday, September 13.
“A 27-year-old man was located near to the scene with serious injuries and taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are described as not life threatening.
“The man has been arrested on suspicion of the theft of metal at the empty property just prior to the explosion taking place.
“The 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the same matter.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1857 of September 13. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.