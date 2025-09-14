Two men have been arrested following an explosion at an empty house in Yorkshire, police have said.

West Yorkshire Police said it was called to Southfield Lane in Bradford on Saturday (Sep 13) just after 10pm following reports of an explosion.

Police, fire and ambulance services attended at the unoccupied property which had been significantly damaged, while two nearby homes were also damaged.

A man, woman and a boy from a nearby house were taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

The cordon was put in place and the area was made safe with the assistance of utility companies, the force said.

Two men have now been arrested on suspicion of metal theft just before the explosion took place.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “A 28-year-old man is under arrest on suspicion of metal theft and being treated for non- life threatening injuries following the incident on Southfield Lane on Saturday, September 13.

Southfield Lane in Bradford | Google

“A 27-year-old man was located near to the scene with serious injuries and taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are described as not life threatening.

“The man has been arrested on suspicion of the theft of metal at the empty property just prior to the explosion taking place.

“The 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the same matter.”