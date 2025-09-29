Bradford fatal crash: Man dies after being hit by car 'driving in convoy' as police make arrest
West Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses after the death of the 68-year-old man.
He died after being hit by a vehicle on Little Horton Lane, Bradford which failed to stop at the scene of the collision, police said.
Officers were called at 11.56pm on Saturday September 27 by the ambulance service to reports that a man was in cardiac arrest.
He died at the scene.
It’s believed there were two vehicles driving in convoy at the time of the collision.
A 28 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop and remains in police custody at this time.
Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of the Major Collision Enquiry Team said: “This is a tragic incident where sadly a man has died.
“Extensive enquiries are being carried out.
“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have dash cam footage to come forward.
“We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area prior to the collision or just after.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 0007 of 28 September.