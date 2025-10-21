Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fiona Goddard and Ellie-Ann Reynolds resigned from the inquiry’s victims and survivors liaison panel on Monday, levelling heavy criticism at the Home Office’s handling of the issue.

In her resignation letter, Ms Goddard said the process so far had involved “secretive conduct” with instances of “condescending and controlling language” used towards survivors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also cited a “toxic, fearful environment” and a “high risk of people feeling silenced all over again”.

The 32-year-old, from Bradford, also raised concerns that the candidates to be the inquiry chair are a police officer and social worker, two of the professions who Ms Goddard said “enabled” her abuse.

She said these are the “very two services that contributed most to the cover up of the national mass rape and trafficking of children”.

“This is a disturbing conflict of interest, and I fear the lack of trust in services from years of failings and corruption will have a negative impact in survivor engagement with this inquiry,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona Goddard has urged the Government to ensure Bradford is part of a national inquiry. Credit: Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post | YP

Ms Goddard, who has bravely waived her right to anonymity, said she still suffers ongoing trauma after being groomed and sexually abused by gangs of men while living in a care home in the city from 2008. In 2019, nine people were found guilty of offences including rape and child prostitution.

In recent months, cross-party politicians in West Yorkshire have backed Ms Goddard’s call for Bradford to be at the centre of the national inquiry into grooming gangs.

The Yorkshire Post recently reported claims from a charity worker that a former council official threatened to have him arrested unless he stopped investigating grooming gangs.

The same whistleblower - John Piekos, a former Detective Chief Inspector in Greater Manchester Police - also alleged that a senior West Yorkshire Police (WYP) officer told him that he risked inflaming community tensions by continuing to raise child sexual exploitation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick suggested the inquiry should be chaired by a senior judge with experience of family and criminal law, possibly from another country, rather than anyone with connections to the police or social services.

Describing the resignations as “a real, real disappointment from the Government”, he added: “They’ve got to take action now and grip this.”

Justice minister Sarah Sackman insisted victims can have confidence in the national inquiry, saying: “The grooming gangs scandal and the abuse that was suffered by victims is one of the worst crimes in recent British history.

“As minister for courts, my focus is always on the victims. They can have confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This Government has acted in ordering a national inquiry. We’re taking our time to choose the best possible chair to ensure that our response is robust.