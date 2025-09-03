Bradford murder: Murder investigation launched after woman dies in hospital
West Yorkshire Police said it was called to Hillcrest Drive in Bradford on August 29.
The 48-year-old woman, named by the force as Donna Smith, was taken to hospital for treatment, but died from her injuries on Monday (Sep 1).
A 39-year-old man, named as Kiel Sanderson had been arrested in connection with the incident and appeared in court on Monday, charged with section 18 assault, dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.
Under new guidelines issued to police, the force also disclosed that Sanderson defines his ethnicity as white north European.
A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Kiel Sanderson, 39 of Calderstone avenue was charged with a number of offences in relation to this incident and appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court on Monday.
“He’ll next appear at Bradford Crown Court on September 30.
“Specially trained officers are continuing to support the family. Enquiries remain ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry team.