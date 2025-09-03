Bradford murder: Murder investigation launched after woman dies in hospital

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 06:46 BST
Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman died in hospital following an attack in Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police said it was called to Hillcrest Drive in Bradford on August 29.

Most Popular

The 48-year-old woman, named by the force as Donna Smith, was taken to hospital for treatment, but died from her injuries on Monday (Sep 1).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 39-year-old man, named as Kiel Sanderson had been arrested in connection with the incident and appeared in court on Monday, charged with section 18 assault, dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.

Under new guidelines issued to police, the force also disclosed that Sanderson defines his ethnicity as white north European.

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died from injuries sustained after she was hit by a car on Hillcrest Drive in Bradford.placeholder image
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died from injuries sustained after she was hit by a car on Hillcrest Drive in Bradford. | Google

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Kiel Sanderson, 39 of Calderstone avenue was charged with a number of offences in relation to this incident and appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court on Monday.

“He’ll next appear at Bradford Crown Court on September 30.

“Specially trained officers are continuing to support the family. Enquiries remain ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry team.

Related topics:murderWest Yorkshire PoliceBradfordHospitalDriving
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice