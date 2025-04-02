A man charged with murdering a mother and her three children in a house fire has been moved to prison from hospital after coming out of a coma, a court heard.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharaz Ali was not expected to survive after a blaze that killed Bryonie Gawith, 29; Denisty Birtle, nine; Oscar Birtle, five; and 22-month-old Aubree Birtle at their home in Westbury Road, Bradford, in the early hours of August 21 last year.

The 39-year-old was charged with murder in March after making a “marked improvement” and being found fit to stand trial by doctors, earlier hearings were told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday, Ali appeared at Leeds Crown Court via a video link from prison. At previous hearings he has appeared from a hospital bed with a police officer next to him.

Wearing a grey prison-issue tracksuit and sitting behind a table, he could be seen pulling a tube from his nose at one point, occasionally putting his head down on the table.

Prosecutor David Brooke KC said Ali would not be entering pleas during the hearing and the case was adjourned until June 3.

A man charged with murder after a house fire that killed a mother and her three children is to go on trial in November after coming out of a coma.

Ali and co-defendants Mohammed Shabir, 44, of Alice Street, and Calum Sunderland, 25, of Calton Street, both Keighley, are charged with murdering Ms Gawith and the three children, and attempting to murder Ms Gawith’s sister, Antonia Gawith.

Shabir and Sunderland have denied all the charges.

Sunderland appeared at the hearing via video-link from prison while Shabir was in court.