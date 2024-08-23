Bradford house fire: School pays tribute to children who died along with their mother

The school attended by two children who died in a house fire in Bradford has paid tribute to the "lovely pupils" who "were full of character and had bright futures ahead of them".

Bryonie Gawith, 29, died at the scene of the blaze on Wednesday and her three children, Denisty, nine, Oscar, five, and Aubree Birtle, 22 months, died from their injuries in hospital.

Home Farm Primary School , where Denisty and Oscar were pupils, said their mother was "always cheerful and positive" and they were looking forward to Aubree joining them in the future.

Headteacher Joanne Poole said: "We are a family at Home Farm and our hearts are broken by the tragic passing of Denisty, Oscar, Aubree and mum, Bryonie.

"We serve a close community and this is devastating news that is difficult to comprehend.

"Denisty and Oscar were lovely pupils who embraced school life.

"They were happy children, full of character and had bright futures ahead of them that we tragically will not get to see.

"We talk about Home Farm being in our hearts and they embodied this every single day. Mum Bryonie was always cheerful and positive - even first thing in the morning.

"We were looking forward to Aubree joining us in the future. They will be very sadly missed and remembered with great fondness."

Ms Poole added: "Our thoughts are with the relatives and friends of Denisty, Oscar, Aubree and Bryonie.

"We will be doing all that we can to support our children, staff and families during this traumatic time."

West Yorkshire Police said the incident on Wednesday is believed to be "domestic-related" and confirmed a 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder is in a critical condition in hospital.